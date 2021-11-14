Prince George’s County Police Investigating Off-Duty Officer’s Accidental Discharge of Duty Weapon

The Prince George’s County Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding an off-duty officer’s accidental discharge of her duty weapon on Wednesday. The officer was struck and injured. She remains hospitalized and is in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The preliminary investigation reveals that on November 10, 2021, at approximately 12:40 pm, the officer and a male were driving to a home on Squire Road in Upper Marlboro for a hair appointment. The resident operates as a barber out of the home.

During a phone call to the barber about their arrival time, they overheard an on-going confrontation involving the barber and another male at the home. Preliminarily, it appears the officer believed a robbery was in progress. She called 911 in order for additional, on-duty officers to be dispatched to the location.



When she arrived in the neighborhood, the officer parked her personal vehicle near the home in question to await back-up officers.

Preliminarily, it appears the officer accidentally discharged her duty weapon while retrieving her firearm from her waistband, striking herself one time.

Detectives have interviewed the individuals involved in this incident, and at this time, there are no pending charges against anyone involved in the confrontation at the home. However, this remains an on-going investigation.

As is protocol, the Internal Affairs Division is investigating the accidental discharge of the officer’s duty weapon. The injured officer joined the agency in 2020 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

If anyone has information on this investigation, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0052095.