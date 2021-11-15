Nola Valentine Carroll, 71, was born to the late Samuel and Bernice McClane in Washington, DC on February 14, 1950. On October 29, 2021 God whispered, “well done good and faithful servant, well done” and Nola, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family peacefully answered his call.

Nola received her education at St. Peter Claver Catholic School located in St. Inigoes, MD. Passing just one day shy of what would have been their 50th anniversary, on October 30, 1971, Nola married the love of her life, Carl “Cash” Carroll, Sr. Nola was a devoted wife and mother to all four of their children. She enjoyed preparing homemade, hot cooked meals for her family, as she was a domestic wife for many years. She held several occupations throughout her years in the workforce and finally retired from Commander Navy Installations Command at Patuxent Naval Air Station where she was a Food Service Worker in the childcare center, blessing the students and staff with her talented hands.

In addition to her parents, Nola was preceded in death by her husband, Cash; her brother, Horace “Redboy” McClane Sr.; her only sister Queenie (George/Popcorn) Fenwick; a mother-in-law Mary Carroll; father-in-law William “Bill” Carroll; two aunts Virginia “Pig” Harriston, and Lucy Casey.

Nola leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Leslie of Great Mills, MD, Renee of Lexington Park, MD; two sons, Carl “Lil Cash” Jr. (Shaunta) and William “Sam” (Ashleigh) of Lexington Park, MD; fifteen grandchildren, Joseph Jr. “Pooh” (Julia), Lakita, Ty’keem “King”, Jasmine, Noah, Kalieb “Tyler”, Taron, Tayvon, Deajah, Teyona, Jayden, Raekwon, Carlee, Kiyah, and Tayler; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel “Junior” McClane Jr., Larry (Audrey) Brown; three sister-in-laws, Linda McClane, Angela Carroll and Carolyn (James) Wilson; one brother-in-law, Martin (Brenda) Carroll; one uncle, Charles (Rose) Martin; four Godchildren, Brenda Butler, Kelvin “Tubby” Price, Dante Clayton, and Ty’keem Maddox; a very special nephew (her baby), Horace “Lil Reds” (Kim) McClane Jr. whom she loved and cherished like her own; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Calver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

