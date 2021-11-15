Benjamin “Ben” Tucker Hill, Jr., 76, of White Plains, MD passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. He was born on November 11, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS and was the son of the late Benjamin Tucker Hill, Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Wood.

After leaving school, Ben would receive his GED and enlisted in the United States Navy. He would make a career as a sailor and serve his country and family proud. He would be honorably discharged in 1987 and then continue his second career as a contractor. He was a hard-worker with a tireless work ethic. He supported his family as a Cryogenics Master Mechanic. Ben made many wonderful friends throughout his career and although it was sad to say goodbye, he happily retired in 2018.

Ben married the love of his life, Virginia on June 28, 1996 and they spent over 25 wonderful years of marriage together combining their families. Ben was proud of both of his children, Jessie and Ronaldo.

An active man throughout his life, Ben enjoyed roller skating and karate in his youth. He was able to continue his love of swimming as the years passed and even went scuba diving to explore the world under water. He was a great archer and would target shoot. Ben was an active member of the American Legion and DAV Chapter 26.

Whether you knew him as Benjamin, Ben, Benny, Dad or friend you knew a great man. He will be missed by many and his generous spirit will be carried on in the actions of his family and friends.

Ben is survived by his wife, Virginia Hill of White Plains, MD; daughter, Jessie Hill LaMere of Knoxville, Alabama and step-son, Ronaldo Dimarucot of Waldorf, MD; three (3) grandchildren, Matthew, Shawn (Kacey) and Cheyenne; five (5) great-grandchildren, Dallas, Mackenzie, Cooper, Madalyn and Maverick; and brother, David Wood of Norwood, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin, Sr. and Ruth Hill.

The family will receive friends for Ben’s Life Celebration on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held at a later date with military honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

