Susan Mae Douglas Hicks, 52 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 3, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Susan was born on December 22, 1967 in Leonardtown, MD to Benard McGure Nelson and Annie Theresa (Douglas) Nelson of Mechanicsville, MD.

Susan was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1986. On January 28, 2008 she married her beloved husband, Francis Hicks in Leonardtown, MD. She worked in the Hospitality field for 15 years as a Manager for The Cherry Cove Group. Susan was devoted to her family. She was blessed to raise two children, Marcus and JaShayla. Not only was she mom to her children, she was “Mom” to her co-workers. She enjoyed caring for people and was a positive role model. She was her daughter’s biggest cheerleading fan. She loved to watch football and was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan. She looked forward to spending time with her family at the County Fair every year and loved gathering together for family cookouts. She made the best fried chicken and potato salad. In her spare time she enjoyed going to the casinos.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Francis; her children, Marcus Hicks and JaShayla Hicks both of Lexington Park, MD, her siblings, Joseph Douglas of Mechanicsville, MD, Shirley Gross (Donald) of Mechanicsville, MD, John Douglas of Leonardtown, MD, Barbara Dorsey (Francis) of Lexington Park, MD, Betty Douglas of Callaway, MD, Mary Douglas of Leonardtown, MD, and Francis Douglas of Callaway, MD; her grandchildren, Marcus Hicks, Jr., Makaila Hicks, her nieces, Shyanne Gross, Priscilla Herbert and Erica Reed and her nephews John Dorsey, Jr. and John Dorsey, III and many extended friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service by Reverend Joe Orlando at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to help the family with funeral costs.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.