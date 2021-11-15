Marsha Ann Lanham, 73

, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away with her husband by her side on November 5, 2021. Marsha was born on June 19, 1948 in Washington D.C. to the late John D. Spaight and Helen C. Spaight. Marsha was the youngest of 9 children.

She retired from St. Mary’s Hospital as a courier. Marsha always had a smile on her face and was loved by everyone she met. She met her husband, John “Bobby”, 57 years ago while working at Hecht’s Cafeteria in Marlow Heights, MD and they have been inseparable ever since.

Marsha loved her Elvis Presley and collected many memorabilia over the years. She and her sister Bernadette were the hand dancing queens growing up and could show anyone up on the dance floor. Marsha loved her pets, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and life itself. She will be missed so much by her family and friends.

Marsha is survived by her husband John R. Lanham Jr.; her daughters Cathy D. Gayda of Columbia, MD, Christine C. Lanham of Mechanicsville, MD, Donna L. Forsyth of Avenue, MD, Venus A. Lanham of Mechanicsville, MD; her sons John R. Lanham III of Laurel, MD and Christopher D. Lanham of Alexandria, VA; her sisters Vivian Moyle of Salisbury, MD, Billie Joan Simpson of Orlando, FL, Bernadette Warren of Mechanicsville, MD, Rosemary Riston of Crofton, MD; 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

All arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at Charlotte Hall, MD.