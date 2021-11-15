Philip Barton Shafer, 96, of California, MD passed away in his home on October 26, 2021. He was born on February 3, 1925 in Chevy Chase, MD to the late Montgomery and Bertha Shafer.

Phil is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary “Louise” Trossbach Shafer and his children, Gail Ewell of California, MD and granddaughters, Adrienne Casteen (Mike) and Kimberley Ewell; Rea Shafer (Jane) of Mechanicsville, MD and granddaughters, Allison Gross (Daniel) and Emily Havenstein (Jeff); Margaret Beck (Dan) of Magnolia, DE and grandsons, Christopher Spalding (Kelly) and Joshua Spalding (Jennifer); Paul Shafer (Carolyn) of Ridge, MD and William Shafer (Pamela) of Lakewood, CO and granddaughter Hali Shafer. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his son Barton Shafer, his son-in-law Thomas Ewell and his siblings, Margaret Reeves, Montgomery Shafer, Cuthbert Shafer, Bertha Gunther, and Casper Shafer.

Phil was an avid waterman and sailor. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, gardening, carpentry, and was a jack-of-all-trades. Phil spent many hours volunteering his time to those in need through the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and other organizations.

He also served his country during the occupation of Japan and the Korean War. Phil later retired as a fireman from the Patuxent Naval Air Station.

A memorial service will be held on November 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Hospice of St. Mary’s

P.O. Box 625

Leonardtown, MD 20650