Breanna Rose Fenwick 23, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on October 22, 2021 at her home in Huntingtown, MD.

She was born on January 4, 1998 to Eric Fenwick and Christine Davis of Maryland.

Breanna went to Great Mills High School and she enjoyed being part of the choral program sharing her love of singing. She was working towards getting her GED. She worked in the customer service field in the food industry where she enjoyed meeting people. She took great pride in her work, helping customers and working with the vendors bringing merchandise to the store. Her hobbies included going to the beach, fishing and getting tattoos. Her favorite color was purple and that’s the same color of her favorite football team the Baltimore Ravens. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandparents.

In addition to her parents, Breanna is survived by her children Jamia Molls and Jazarah Fenwick; siblings; Jalashia Gross, James Gross, Calista Fenwick, Rianna Fenwick, E.J. Fenwick, Gage Fenwick and Aliviana Fenwick; her paternal grandmother Rose Fenwick of Lexington Park; paternal grandfather Windell Niles ( Leslie Bryan) of Lexington Park, MD; Paternal great grandfather James Holmes; maternal side Aunts and Uncles, Tracie King-Carter of California, MD; Sherry King-Davis of Lexington Park, MD; Anthony Charles Davis, William C. Davis III and Michael King all of Lexington Park, MD; Paternal Aunts and Uncles, Gloria Bryan, Cornelius Fenwick and DerAndre Gross; Paternal Great Aunts and Uncles, Percilla Fenwick, Lisa Thomas, Agnus Fenwick, Thomas Fenwick, Elvis Fenwick, Frankie Fenwick, Elijah Holmes and Ofori Holmes; her cousins Brittiny Warwick of Lexington Park, MD; Shianne Newman of Waldorf, MD; Laryanne McConaty of Virginia, Valeriee Cromwell of Lexington Park and Ganisha Niles and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William C. Davis Jr and Rebecca Faye King, her maternal aunts Diane Dorsey of Lexington Park and Dawn McDonald of Baltimore, MD; her paternal great grandparents May and Jimmy Fenwick.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 7:00 p.m. celebrated by Pastor Jeffrey Barns, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. You can watch the live stream on www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

