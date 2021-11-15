Sherry Elizabeth “Sarah” Simmons, 37, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 4, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Sherry was born on June 1, 1984 in Calvert County, MD to Mary Linda Simmons of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Sherry was raised by her aunt, Susie and her stepfather, Stephen Huffman. She graduated from Lackey High School. She was a loving mother to three beautiful children, Gene, Lindsay, and Sean. She enjoyed being outdoors and taking walks in the park. She often volunteered her time at the Soup Kitchen helping others and visiting her friends. She enjoyed watching the Special Olympics, especially the ice-skating and swimming competitions, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her aunt, Susie Huffman and her stepfather, Stephen Huffman of Lexington Park, MD; her children, Gene, Lindsay, and Sean Williams, all of Lexington Park, MD; her siblings, Crystal Moreland of Leonardtown, MD, Robert and Julie Simmons of Ridge, MD, Wayne Hooper of Lexington Park, MD, Barbara Hooper, of Ridge, MD, Timothy Gunther of Lexington Park, MD, Steve Huffman of Lexington Park, MD, Sam and Angie Huffman of Mechanicsville, MD, Stephen Huffman of Lexington Park, MD, John Huffman of Lexington Park, MD, and Joseph and Jenica Huffman of Virginia Beach, VA.

At this time services are pending.

