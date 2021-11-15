Sarah Ann Lacey of Leonardtown, MD passed away November 5, 2021 at Taylor Farms in Bushwood MD at the age of 85.

She was born on September 15, 1936 in Mechanicsville, MD to the late Evan Caywood and Alene Quade.

On October 25, 1952 Sarah married her beloved husband, Charles “Palmer” Lacey at St. Joseph’s Church in Morganza, MD. Together they celebrated over 69 wonderful years of marriage. She had several passions in life, most of all dancing, cooking, and baking. She would go dancing as often as she could and was best known for her fried chicken, homemade biscuits and specialty cakes.

She was a devote Catholic and member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. She was devoted to the Lord through prayer, and serving her parrish community. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

In addition to her beloved husband, Sarah is survived by four of her beautiful children: Patricia Ann Simmons (Bill) of Florence, CO, Charles Palmer Lacey, Jr (Christine) of Lexington Park, MD, David Allen Lacey (Ginni) of Callaway, MD, and Julie Christine Schmigel of Midlothian, VA. In addition to her children she is also survived by three of her siblings: Mary Ellen Cooper of Mechanicsville, MD, George Caywood (Mary) of Boonesville, MS, and Barbara Ann Hammett (Brad) of Hollywood MD; seven grandchildren: Michael Pawlak, Timothy Pawlak, Mindy Simmons, Kimberly Simmons, Crystal Simmons, Stephanie Guimaraes, and Caroline Schmigel; 11 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Sarah is proceeded in death by her parents, her daughter, Margaret Jean Lacey Pawlak; son in-law, Gregory Schmigel; and siblings, “Sally” Mary Anna Bower and Billy Caywood.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

