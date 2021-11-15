Mervyn Earl (Merv) Hampton, 91 of Scotland, MD passed away October 26, 2021. He was born February 14, 1930 in San Francisco, CA. The second child of the late Betty and Kenneth Hampton and the brother of the late Dr. Stanford Paul Hampton I. Merv and his family moved to Portland, OR in 1947 where he graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. From there he enrolled at the University of Oregon in Eugene. He was active as an undergraduate and was tapped for membership in all three men’s service organizations. He was elected junior class president and student body vice president. He was also a member of the Skull and Dagger, Druids and Friars and served as president to Sigma Alpha Mu in his senior year. He graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in political science and a minor in history.

Merv served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 as a member of the Counter Intelligence Corps. He returned for graduate work in Eugene but was called back to duty with the Army as a civilian in Germany from 1955-1957. Near penniless, Merv returned stateside with his three prized possessions – a Leica camera, an MG convertible, and his first (of many) Doberman Pinschers named Arek. He went to work as a civilian with the U.S. Navy, working in various capacities from 1958 to 1977. He then transferred to the Pentagon and began a career in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, International Security Affairs, and ultimately retired as Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in 1992. Before his retirement, he received three Department of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Awards.

In 1969, he married Nell Charlton Brown. They had two sons, Stanford Paul and Charlton Lee. The family resided in Bethesda, MD until they moved full-time to their beloved home on the Chesapeake Bay in Scotland, Maryland.

During his younger years, Merv had a passion for breeding, raising, showing and judging pure-bred dogs. He served as the president of the Mt. Vernon Miniature Schnauzer Club, Doberman Pinscher Club of the National Capital Area, and the national president of the Doberman Pinscher Club of America. He was an AKC licensed judge of Doberman Pinschers and Miniature Schnauzers.

In 1987, Merv and Nell purchased a weekend/vacation home in Scotland, MD in St. Mary’s County. After retirement, the couple built a new home on the site and embraced their new lives in St. Mary’s County. Both became actively involved in local politics, where Merv was elected to two terms as president of the Democratic Club of St. Mary’s County from 1994 to 1998. He was also appointed to the County Environmental Commission from 1993 to 1996 and was chairman of the Democratic Combined Campaign Committee from 1998 to 2002. He was honored as the St. Mary’s County Democrat of the Year in 2003.

Merv spent his later years enjoying his home on the Bay, spending time in the yard working on his bonsai trees and roses. He loved entertaining friends and family with “drinks on the patio” and cheering on his cherished University of Oregon Ducks.

He is survived by his sons, Stanford Paul Hampton II (Michele) of California, MD and Charlton Lee “Chad” Hampton (Mike) of Arlington, VA; his granddaughter, Annilee Jane Hampton of California, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and brother, he is preceded in death by his “dear” wife, Nell.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Church River Gardens Columbarium on the grounds of Historic St. Mary’s City/St. Mary’s College of Maryland. A Celebration of Life will follow at Woodlawn Farm, 16040 Woodlawn Drive, Ridge, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 (www.ridgevrs.org); the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, P.O. Box 94, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686 (www.smrwa.org); and/or the St. Mary’s County Democratic Club, P.O. Box 631, Leonardtown, MD 20650 (www.stmarysdemocrats.org).