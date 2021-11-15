Elizabeth “Izzie” Ann Bruce, 5, of Bushwood, MD passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2021, at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, DC. Izzie was born on May 20, 2016 to proud parents, Michael Montgomery Bruce and Tamatha Leigh Bruce and joined siblings, Tyler and Lily. She was the final piece to complete their family.

Izzie loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse and chicken “nuggies”. She could barely contain her excitement when the Muppet Babies were on the television, especially Summer Penguin. She was adventurous, courageous and was the happiest little girl. She loved her dog Kruz and would play with him until bedtime every night. She was a bundle of joy who blessed her family and filled their hearts to the brim with love, kisses, laughter and excitement.

Although we were only given a short amount of time with her, she was immensely loved and brought immeasurable joy and laughter to everyone around her. Izzie was a blessing from her first breath and will continue to change the world with the donation of life in the form of organ donation. May her spirit continue on through those blessed with her gift and her memory brighten even the darkest days.

A beautiful child has left behind many memories to be cherished. We pray she is now bouncing around the clouds with an abundance of chicken “nuggies” and telling the loved ones who met her there “it’s ok” or “No!”. Her family’s lives have been forever changed and they are grateful to have spent this brief, but incredibly meaningful, time with her.

Izzie will be remembered by her loving parents, Michael and Tamatha Bruce of Bushwood, MD; sister, Lily and brother, Tyler; grandfather, Timothy Goff, Sr. of Charlotte Hall, MD; Nonny and Pop Pop, Jackie and Steve Peck of Great Capacon, WV; Grandma and Pop Pop, Tracey and Mark Oleary of Waldorf, MD; Bum-Bum, Ricky Bruce of Hughesville, MD; Great-grandparents, Julian Thomas Croson of Mechanicsville, MD, Carl Patrick Jameson of Waldorf, MD, and Gladys Harriett Bruce of Pomfret, MD, along with many extended loved ones and friends. She is now an angel with Wanda Jameson, Garland Bruce, and Patricia Croson.

The family will be accepting friends for her Celebration of Life Gathering on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer you consider making a donation in Izzie’s name to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852 or Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20010.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com .

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.