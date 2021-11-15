Margaret (Peggy) Baker passed away at her home on November 2, 2021. She was born in Washington, DC May 10, 1955 to the late Wilbur and Jean Boteler.

Peggy graduated from Surrattsville High School in Clinton, MD. She was raised along with her 9 siblings in Hillcrest Heights, MD. Peggy was last employed as a Deli Clerk at Nicks of Clinton in Waldorf, MD and later retired and moved to Fayetteville, PA. Peggy enjoyed going to Bingo, baking, crafting and catching up on her Lifetime shows and soaps, eating Southern Maryland blue crabs were her favorite. Most of all Peggy enjoyed spending quality time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Peggy was a very caring person who leaves her family to mourn her passing, but to remember her beautiful smile and rejoice the impact she had on everyone’s life.

Peggy is survived by her husband Lonny L Baker of Fayetteville PA; her children, Rhonda Boteler (Sharon) of Fayetteville, PA, Cindy Adams (Mike) of Mechanicsville, MD, Steven Boteler of (Baltimore MD), Sonny Baker (Megan) of Hanover PA. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Dixon (Bussie) of Waldorf, MD, Joseph Boteler (Diane) of Mechanicsville, MD, Timothy Boteler (Sandy) of Waldorf, Maryland, Brian Boteler (Theresa) of Brandywine, MD, Cathy Boteler Phipps of Cambridge, MD; 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Scott Boteler, Knobby Boteler, and sisters JeanAnn Thompson and Patricia Baiers.

Family will accept friends on Thursday November 11, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 for a Life Celebration Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with her Funeral Service at 12:30, officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte of Immaculate Conception in Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

Pallbearers

Brian Boteler

Joseph Boteler

Landon Homan

Lawrence Baker

Brandon Baker

Collin Miles

Honorary Pallbearers

Timothy Boteler

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.