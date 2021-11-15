Cesar Augusto Williams,62 of Callaway, MD passed away on November 4, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Cesar was born on September 25, 1959 in District of Columbia, to Hazel Hawke Hall. He was raised by his Hazel and Robert “Bobby” A. Hall.

Cesar was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. On November 7, 2004 he married his beloved wife, Wendy Williams, in Las Vegas, NV. He worked at Exelon as an Electrical Planner for 30 plus years. Cesar was devoted to his family. He raised three children, Leeza, Chrissy, Nicholas. Not only was he an amazing husband and father he was also a kind person who would help anyone. He enjoyed caring for people and was a positive role model. He loved to cook on his smoker and claimed himself as the “Pit Master.” Cesar wanted everyone to try his food, right down to the FedEx man. He not only enjoyed cooking but was a musician who played the guitar and sang.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Wendy; his children, Leeza Williams ( Weston) of Lusby, Chrissy Williams (William Boggs) of Virginia, Nicholas Williams (Savannah Neading) of Virginia and his stepdaughter Alethia Suit of Asheboro North Carolina, and eight grandchildren and many extended friends and family.

