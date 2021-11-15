Helen Louise Winfrey, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late Carrol E. Newman and Lena M. (Schroth) Newman.

On July 24, 1953 Helen married the love of her life, Dewey E. Winfrey and together they celebrated years of marital bliss and welcomed eight (8) children and later an ever-growing number of grandchildren. Dewey passed away on March 23, 1997 and Helen missed him daily. The family is taking solace in the knowledge they are now reunited in their heavenly home.

Helen was devoted to all her family and loved them above all. She had many friends who she loved as family, and who loved her just the same. Helen was a woman of many talents, including her amazing singing voice. She was known to sing to her children and grandchildren often, and throughout her home.

Helen treasured every moment she spent surrounded by her family and rejoiced with each new addition. Helen is survived by her children, Douglas E. Winfrey (Arin), Deborah A. Smith (Lance), Terry L. Cave (Ken), Karen L. Dutrow, Victoria L. Satterfield (Paul), Kimberly J. Long (Steve) and Christine M. Zinn (Keven), as well as eighteen (18) grandchildren; thirty-nine (39) great-grandchildren and four (4) great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings, Eugene Newman and James Newman. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey E. Winfrey; parents, Carroll and Lena Newman; son, Steve E. Winfrey; and siblings, Robert Newman, William Newman, Clarence Lee Newman, Carroll Newman, Jr., George Newman, Johnny Newman, Carolyn Hinson and Mary Jane Hudson.

The family will receive friends for Helen’s Life Celebration on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers being heard at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be held at a later date in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In Lieu of flowers the family asked to make a donation in Helen’s name to Fighting Parkinson’s Foundation, 3604 Lochearn Dr, Gwynn Oak MD 21207-6312 or Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Inc., 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena MD 21122-4303.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.