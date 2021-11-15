Trina Marie Grantham, 59, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at UM Charles Regional Medical Center, LaPlata, MD. She was born on February 16, 1962 in Washington, DC to the late Grover Jackson Deese and Geraldine Bertha (Coppage) Deese.

Trina was a strong, independent and caring woman. She was a beautiful soul and her greatest joy came from being a mother to her two wonderful daughters, Crystal and Amanda. Nothing compared to the happiness she felt when surrounded by her daughters, sons-in-law and her precious grandchildren. Trina cherished every moment she was with her grandkids and was looking forward to watching them grow and seeing her daughters handle teenagers.

Whether you knew her as Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt or friend you knew a lady who would go out of her way to help and take care of you. She will be greatly missed by all she knew.

Trina is survived by her children, Crystal Saunders (Brad) of Mechanicsville, MD and Amanda Yarbrough (Chad) of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, Dale Deese of Centerville, MD and six (6) perfect grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Geraldine Deese and brother, Darrell Deese.

The family will receive friends for Trina’s Visitation on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.