Sandra Lynn Windsor, 55, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at her son’s home on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born on October 9, 1966, in Cheverly, MD to the late Marvin Columbus Farrell and Mary Josephine (Gray) Farrell.

Sandy met the love of her life while she was a student at Gwynn Park High School. She’d go on to marry, Jeffrey W Windsor on August 2, 1986, and they would celebrate over thirty (33) years of marriage before his untimely passing in June 2020. Sandy missed her husband dearly and she is now happily reunited with him in their heavenly home.

A caring, kind, and loving woman, Sandy was a dedicated mother to her sons, Gregory, and Jeffrey Windsor. She did the best she could to give them a wonderful life. She was always there to support them in all their endeavors.

Sandy worked as a dispatcher for Howlin Concrete for many years but was a classy lady who enjoyed being pampered. She loved to get her hair and nails done. She also enjoyed going to BINGO or having a card game with family. She had a competitive spirit with the soul of a winner.

A loving mother, a treasured sister and precious friend has left her earthly worries behind to enjoy eternal peace with her Lord and Savior. May her memories bring a smile to your face until you meet again.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Gregory Martin Windsor of Mechanicsville, MD, and Jeffrey Ryan Windsor (Donna Nerem) of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Robert Farrell (Cheryl) of Brandywine, MD, Cynthia Marinaro (Domenic) of Lusby, MD, and Marvin Keith Farrell (Rhonda) of Mechanicsville, MD along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mary Farrell and husband, Jeffrey Windsor.

At this time all services are private.

