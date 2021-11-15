Richard Earl “Rich” “Dick” Long, 74, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 4, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Richard was born on November 11, 1946 in Saugus, MA to the late Earl Truman Long and Dorothy Mae Bursiel Long.

Richard graduated from Saugus High School in 1965. He honorably served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. In 1970 he married the love of his life, Norma Couillard and in 1974 they moved to St. Mary’s County, MD. He was a faithful attendee of First Baptist Church of Calvert County, Prince Frederick. His passion and love for Jesus his Lord and Savior, was evident to all who knew him. He was dedicated to the Lord often holding Bible studies with his family and playing the guitar in nursing homes and often in church. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He loved taking family trips to visit family in Massachusetts, exploring the caverns of Luray, and gathering with old friends in New Hampshire. He enjoyed working outdoors keeping the lawn well-manicured and building gardens with his twin daughters. While outdoors he also enjoyed watching wildlife especially the squirrels and birds in his backyard. He was known as “Mr. Fix-It” by his family, friends, and neighbors; he could fix anything and he enjoyed helping the neighborhood kids fix their bikes. He adored his grandchildren and loved taking them thrift store shopping, playing checkers with them, and going on dump dates.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Norma; children, Sarah Rebekah Long of Lexington Park, MD and Christina Noel Clark (Will) of Leonardtown, MD; his sister, Arlene Rae Decareau (Gene) of Saugus, MA; his grandchildren, Samuel William Clark, Christopher Dean Clark, and Sophia Grace Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Calvert County, 155 German Chapel Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ralph Nevin officiating. Interment will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Navigators — Life-to-Life Discipleship and First Baptist Church of Calvert County, P.O. Box 778, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

