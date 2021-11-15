Yvonne Marie Joy, 72 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 8, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Yvonne was born on February 15, 1949 in Limerick, Maine, to the late Lena Keaten Smith and Elias Smith, Sr.

Yvonne moved from Woodbridge, VA in 1999 to St. Mary’s County, MD. She worked as a Budget Analyst for NAVAIR before retiring in 2019. She raised three children, Brian, Christopher, and Katherine. Being from Maine she was an avid New England Patriots fan. Yvonne was also proud to have traveled to all the 48 Continental U.S. States with her friends from Maine and enjoyed many other occasional road trips. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, crafting, and making flower arrangements. She also enjoyed working on many home renovation projects.

She is survived by her children, Brian Thomas Joy (Erica) of Valley Lee, MD, Christopher Michael Joy of Lexington Park, MD, and Katherine Rachel Stocker (Benjamin) of Aurora, CO and her grandchildren, Matthew (Max) Xavier Stocker, and Noah Michael Joy; her siblings, Howard Smith of Limerick, ME, Charles Smith (Cindy) of Limerick, ME, Gary Smith (Debbi) of Baldwin, ME, Roxanne Smith of Limerick, ME. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Roger Finnemore, Elias “Raymond” Smith Jr., Frank Smith, and James “Zenas” Smith.

Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD on Monday November 15, 2021. Public viewing hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by prayers at 7:00 p.m. with Father Peter Giovanoni of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.