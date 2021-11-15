Barbara Lee (nee Hammett) Marino, 70, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on November 2nd, 2021. A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, she was born on June 25, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Robert “Peter Rabbit” Hammett and Mary Helena “Lena” Hammett.

Barbara is survived by her children, Ryan Mirfield of Lexington Park, MD and Anthony “AJ” Marino of St. Petersburg, FL, her grandsons Jordan Mirfield, Andrew Mirfield and Maddox Mirfield, her sister Brenda Ryan (John) of Annapolis, Md, her brother Joseph Robert “Bobby” Hammett of Pensacola, FL and nieces Jennifer Milan of Hollywood MD, and Heather Tennyson, of Annapolis, MD and Stephanie Sanchez of Fort Myers, FL and nephew Michael Hammett of Greenville, SC

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Commander Anthony “Tony” Ralph Marino, USN (Ret)

As a Navy wife, Barbara loved to travel, sail and do cross-stitch. While the family was stationed in Japan Barbara taught English to the many local adults and children before returning home to St. Mary’s County. Several years later she sailed to Key West, FL for another Navy assignment only to return to the family home after her husband’s retirement from active duty. Barbara continued to travel and became quite a fan of New Orleans, Florida and the Caribbean, often returning with friends and family.

Barbara will be most remembered for her loving spirit, her endless love for her children, grandchildren and her pets. She loved to entertain and her warm and welcoming home on the water became sanctuary for so many family and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on November 13, 2021 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Md. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown.