John Martin Bell, 91, of Bushwood, MD passed away peacefully on November 4, 2021 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

John was born in Leesburg, VA on February 16, 1930 to the late John B. Bell and Myrtle Irene Gallahan. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Roland Bell, Mark Bell, and William “Bill” Bell.

On February 26, 1950, John married his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ann Wise, in Falls Church, VA. He spent his entire career employed as a builder in home construction. His love of the Washington Redskins was only exceeded by his love of animals.

In addition to his loving wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Bell, John is also survived by his three daughters, Joyce Hermansen (Eric), of Amissville, VA, Catherine Giles (Buddy), of Toano, VA, and Susan Griffin (John) of Sterling, VA; his brother, Gilbert Bell of Fairfax, VA; his grandchildren, Garrett Hermansen (Robin), Brock Hermansen (Jessica), Coel Hermansen (Christy), Torsten Hermansen (Samia), Tait Hermansen (Soumya), Shane Griffin (Trish), Kyle Griffin (Brandi), and Taylor Soto; as well as several great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. A Graveside Service will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609.

