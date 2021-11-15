George Raley “Buster” Payne Sr., 84 of Mathias, WV (formerly of Leonardtown, MD) passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021 with his family at his side.

He was born on September 2, 1937 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Johnson Payne Sr. and Genevieve Beatrice Raley Payne.

Buster was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. He is a graduate of Margaret Brent High School. On February 14, 1956 he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on February 13, 1962. During his service he earned the Good Conduct Medal from 1956 to 1959. On July 4, 1959 he married his beloved wife, Eleanor Virginia Payne. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage before her death in 2009. He owned and operated JJ Payne & Sons Well Drilling with his father and later his sons until his retirement in 1999. In 1999, he and his wife moved to the vacation home he purchased in 1979 in Mathias, WV. He was a skilled builder, building his home on Bayside Road and in Mathias, WV. He also built many pieces of furniture, including a china cabinet and beautiful cherry wood bar. He was also very handy, and could fix just about anything. He loved helping his friends and neighbors. He grew bountiful gardens and making wine. He also liked going to the dirt track. As an avid NASCAR Fan, he and his wife often went to the tracks at Dover, Daytona, Richmond and Charlotte to enjoy the race. His favorite driver was Richard Petty. They also travelled cross country in their camper, and visited all the states, including Hawaii. His favorite place to be was at his home in West Virginia.

Buster is survived by his four children: Frannie Payne (Larry) of Colonial Beach, VA, Gail Woodburn (Dennis) of Lexington Park, MD, Michael Payne (Nolean) of New South Wales, Australia, and George R. Payne Jr. (Nancy) of Leonardtown, MD. In addition to his children he is survived by four of his siblings, Estella Morgan of Helen, MD, Mary Rose Burch (Norman) of Mechanicsville, MD, Elizabeth Jo Lacey of Hollywood, MD, and James Leroy Payne (Bonnie) of Partlow, VA. George is also survived by his nine grandchildren: April Santman (Daniel), Bobby Oswald, Bryan Buckler, Kyle Woodburn, Kurt Woodburn, Michael Payne, Jr., Lauren Roof (Jeff), Darren Payne (Kaitlyn), and Savannah Payne.; eight additional great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Buster is preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor Virginia Payne and his siblings, Joseph J. Payne Jr. and David Allen Payne.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ryan Pineda on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Darren Payne, Bryan Buckler, Michael Payne, Jr., Keith Burch, Norman Burch, and Jeff Roof. Honorary pallbearers will be April Santman, Bobby Oswald, Kyle Woodburn, Kurt Woodburn, Lauren Roof, Savannah Payne, and John Penald.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

