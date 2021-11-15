Betty Evelyn Hurst Page, 94, went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2021.

Betty was born on May 11, 1927 in Asheville, NC. Having lost both parents, (Lattie Ellis Hurst and Katherine Regina (Watson) Hurst, she was raised by her Aunt Ethel Hurst Massey, Aunt Emily Laurelda and Uncle Jack Edward Wyman in Franklin, NC.

She attended school in Franklin until her senior year when she moved to St. Mary’s County and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1944. She married Charley (Chuck) John Page in 1945 at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City, and enjoyed 67 years of marriage with him. Betty and family were active in the Lexington Park Baptist Church, where she was one of the early members. She taught Sunday School for 17 years, served as a Deaconess, served as treasurer of the church and taught a ladies’ Bible study for over 25 years. Later in life, she and Chuck became members of Leonardtown Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (Julia Halla 107) in Hollywood, MD. Betty worked 30 years at Pax River NAS, MD where she became Small Purchasing Supervisor, and retired in 1987 receiving the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service award. In retirement, Betty enjoyed being with her family and friends, traveling and camping. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed quilting and made over a hundred quilts. She made numerous decorated cakes including wedding cakes for family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Michael Jay Page (Jennie Sue) of Hollywood, MD, Jean Hurst Baker (Darrell) of Lawrenceburg, KY, and Johanna Louise Marusic (Walter) of Afton, VA; her grandchildren, John Michael Page (June), Emily Baker Weaver (James), Laura Baker Stearman (Adam), Jennifer Page Kreller (Joey); her great grandchildren, Michael Aaron Page, Amanda Plummer Shoer (John Paul), Christopher John Plummer, Asher Marcum Stearman, Ella Grace Stearman, William Russell Stearman, Caroline Page Kreller, Abell Joseph Kreller; her great-great grandchildren John Linwood Plummer, Arthur Harold Plummer and Wednesday Autumn Shoer and beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Chuck Page, sister, Ivalee Louise (Hurst) Williams, beloved cousin, Floyd Hurst Wyman and grandson, Jason Newman Page.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 via live stream at 12:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home website: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Reverend Jason Pamblanco will be officiating. Interment will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood, MD.

Serving as Pallbearers are John Page, Michael Page, Christopher Plummer, Joey Kreller, Adam Stearman and James Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kings Christian Academy, 20738 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD 20620 or Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.