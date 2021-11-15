Carole Ann Johnson, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She was born on October 30, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late James Walter Waters and Helen Inez (Jameson) Waters.

Carole Ann met the love of her life, Richard Johnson and they married on September 21, 1984 with her children standing by her side. Their love was special and although not perfect, it was perfect for them. Richard lovingly called her “CJ” and they recently celebrated thirty-seven (37) years of marriage.

A strong woman, with a heart of gold, Carole Ann dedicated her life to being a great wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. When she was young, she worked as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone and then Bell Atlantic Telephone before her retirement to take care of family. She returned to work as a cafeteria worker at Margaret Brent Middle School for many years.

Carole Ann loved spending time with her family and was a doting grandmother. She was looking forward to becoming a great-great grandmother in 2022. Carole Ann was an amazing cook. She made the best food and you never left her house hungry. A born hostess, she would lay plywood down on the pool table and load it down with food, welcoming everyone into her home for celebrations, holidays or just a family meal.

A beautiful soul has left her earthly troubles behind and is now rejoicing in heaven with her Lord and Savior. Never fear the end as Carole Ann will be there to welcome you into paradise with a big smile, warm hug and stories to tell.

Carole Ann is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Laura Wright (Jimi) of Mechanicsville, MD and Kathy Stonestreet (Jimbo) of Hughesville, MD; four (4) grandchildren, Krissy, Brandy, Zachary and Michael; seven (7) great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Rylan, Louis, Brayden, Kendall, Kaitlyn and Hunter and soon-to-be one (1) great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Craig Waters (Vivian), Wayne Waters (Mary), Alan Waters (Karen) Linda Glascoe (Joe), Debbie Wannall and brother-in-law, Tommy Grove; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Cindy Grove and brother-in-law, Robert Wannall.

The family will receive friends for Carole Ann’s Memorial Gathering on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte, all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

