Police Investigating Hit and Run on Great Mills Road, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported hit and run motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway.

Multiple witnesses were able to provide a tag number and description of the fleeing vehicle.

One witness said the vehicle was last seen travelling Westbound on Great Mills Road.

The operator of the SUV signed care refusal forms on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision. It is unknown if officers located the fleeing vehicle.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

