NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 Closed for Repairs from Thursday, November 18 to Sunday, November 21, 2021
Naval Air Station Patuxent River is scheduled to close NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 from Thursday, November 18, 2021, to Sunday, November 21, 2021 for repairs.
Gate 2 will remain open for 24-7 operations for the duration of the closure period. Gate 3 will maintain normal hours of during this period.
