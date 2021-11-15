Teen Transported to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

November 15, 2021

On Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police arrived on the scene and reported a 13-year-old had injuries to the lower body. The victim was conscious alert, and breathing.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported as non-life-threatening. The occupants of the striking vehicle denied any injuries.

Multiple witnesses stopped and rendered aid and stayed with the victim until First Responders arrived on the scene. At least three witnesses remained on the scene and gave statements to police.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the incident.

No other injuries were reported.


