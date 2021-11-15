No Injuries Reported After Firefighters Quickly Extinguished House Fire in Lexington Park

On Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported bedroom on fire.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 caller reported the bedroom was on fire and their was still two people inside the residence.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 1-story residence.

Upon further investigation, crews found fire in a bedroom and extinguished it in under 5 minutes. All occupants were able to exit the residence prior to the arrival of firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The assignment was held to units from Bay District and Patuxent River. Crews operated on the scene for 20 minutes.

