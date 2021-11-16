Calvert County Government Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Schedules

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 in observance of Thanksgiving.

In addition, the county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Thursday, Nov. 25 or Friday, Nov. 26. However, homebound seniors are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

There will be no county bus service Thursday, Nov. 25 or Friday, Nov. 26. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, including the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 26.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 26.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

Community centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Thursday, Nov. 25, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting. Carts must be returned by 2:30 p.m. The course will be open normal hours on Friday, Nov. 26.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point, Cove Point and Solomons Town Center parks will be open with winter operating hours.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and will reopen Friday, Nov. 26 with normal operating hours.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and will resume normal hours Friday, Nov. 26.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Thursday Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. Animal Control will be on call for emergencies.

Calvert Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and reopen at

9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. All digital services and materials will continue to be available 24/7 through calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. The museum will reopen Friday, Nov. 26 with normal operating hours. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com to learn more.

