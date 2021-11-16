AUDIO: 16-Year-Old Transported to Trauma Center After Stabbing at Patuxent High School in Calvert County

On November 16, 2021 at 11:18 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Patuxent High School responded to report of a stabbing in the cafeteria area of the school.

The SRO determined a physical altercation involving two juvenile males had ensued resulting in injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 15-year-old male suspect stabbed a 16-year-old male victim in the arm and torso area.

The suspect was immediately detained and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported by ground to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged with First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Property and subsequently transported to a juvenile facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident, is asked to please contact Detective C. Childress at [email protected]

