Police Investigating Teen Shot in Great Mills, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Clipper Drive and Norris Road in Great Mills, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

A short time later, police and emergency medical personnel were alerted to 21801 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene in Lexington Park to find a 19-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upperbody. He was conscious alert and breathing.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Deputies made contact with multiple witnesses on Clipper Drive who heard more than 5 gunshots and vehicles fleeing the area.

Upon police arrival at Millison Plaza, Deputies located the victim in a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

No other injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

