No Injuries Reported After Early Morning House Fire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 1:31 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 1100 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

37 personnel responded and first arriving units found smoke showing from all sides of a 2-story single family residence.

Firefighters found a fire was located in a utility room on the first floor with moderate extension into the second floor that was burning between the two floors.

Crews utilized two attack lines and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes. Units operated on the scene for one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was notified.

All photos courtesy of LT James Rose.

