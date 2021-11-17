St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Vandalism Suspect in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a vandalism investigation.

On Friday, October 1, 2021, between 10:00 p.m., and 10:30 p.m., the suspect vandalized several vehicles in the 23600 block of Belmar Drive in Leonardtown by scribbling on them with a black marker.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email [email protected] Case # 52280-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

