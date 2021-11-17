Charles County Board of Education to Hold Work Session on Monday, November 22, 2021

The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a 6:00 p.m., work session on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey Building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

The meeting is open to the public. However, the Board is limiting the number of in-person attendees to the first five arrivals to support social distancing in the boardroom. Visitors are required to wear a face mask and will be seated in the back of the boardroom. If more than five visitors come to the meeting, staff may ask any additional people to follow the Board meeting online.

The meeting will stream live on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website, ccboe.com. CCPS also will post the meeting on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.

Public forum for this meeting will be held in a hybrid format of both in-person and virtual speakers. Speakers must register in advance to participate in public forum. The registration form is available here. Deadline to register is 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registered speakers will receive additional information by email.

The following is a tentative meeting agenda and subject to change.

Call to order – 6 p.m.

Public forum – preregistered speakers only

Work session

Review of mathematics performance in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS)

Adjournment