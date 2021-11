During the month of August 2021, Flying Frog Fitness in Prince Frederick hosted a fundraiser for Calvert Hospice each Friday.

Jonna Jones, owner of Flying Frog Fitness, donated in honor of Jesse Derec Baughman, a beloved friend gone too soon.

Calvert Hospice is so appreciative of the generosity of Ms. Jones and her clients!

The photo below is (left to right): Tanea Granlund, Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice, and Jonna Jones