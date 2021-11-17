



The Charles County States Attorney Office launches “Drive Sober” initiative, partners with Mothers Against Drunk Driver for “Tie one on for safety” campaign.

The following people will be in attendance:

Anthony B. (Tony) Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County

Robin Stimson, Manager of Victim Services, MADD Mid-Atlantic Region

Tori Ruefly, victim/survivor of a drunk driving crash

Lieutenant Everett West, Maryland State Police

Sheriff Troy Berry, Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Michael J. Payne, La Plata Police Department

The Press conference introducing the launch of the SAO’s “Drive Sober” Initiative. The holiday season is one of the deadliest times to be on the road due to drunk drivers.

The “Drive Sober” initiative aims to bring public awareness of the grave danger of driving impaired, as well as perform preventative measures. The press conference will include:

SAO explaining their “Drive Sober” initiative, including: “Drive Sober” Awareness Billboard featuring baby Ethan Ruefly, a victim of drunk driving; Personal breathalyzers disseminated to public; Non-alcoholic drink vouchers for designated drivers; and more.

MADD will be launching their “Tie One On for Safety” Campaign and commemorating the 35th Anniversary of “The Designated Driver”.

The Ruefly family speaking on the tragic loss of baby Ethan Ruefly.

Recognition to Maryland State Police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of holding drunk driving offenders accountable.

Community partners in law enforcement sharing their respective initiatives to combat drunk driving.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Waldorf Jaycees located at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf, MD 20601

