AUDIO: Police Say Alcohol a Factor in Motor Vehicle Crash in Indian Head That Killed 52-Year-Old Marbury Man

UPDATE: On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 1753 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 224 (Chicamuxen Road) in the area of Maryland Route 425 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2013 Nissan Altima operated by Andre Siron Johnson, 52, of Marbury, was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 224 south of Maryland Route 425. At the same time, a 2017 Toyota Rav4 operated by Victoria Lynn Davis, 44, of La Plata, was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 224 south of Maryland Route 425. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan entered the northbound lane and collided off-set head-on with the Toyota.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. Davis airlifted by MSP Helicopter Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary factors appear to be driver error and alcohol.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 5:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 callers reported two vehicles were involved, and one victim was partially ejected from one vehicle and was not breathing.

Police arrived on the scene and confirmed the same information.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved with one off the roadway. Crews extricated the trapped victim and initiated CPR at 6:11 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

A helicopter was requested for the second victim, reported as a 44-year-old female with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult female to an area trauma center.

Police are conducting traffic reconstruction. Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following. “Mason Springs Rd and Bicknell Rd is shut down”

