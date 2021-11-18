Charles County Sheriff’s Office Joins Charles County Public Schools in Launch of New School Bus Safety Program

Cameras Added to Deter Illegal Passing of Stopped School Buses
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) are launching a new school bus safety program this week, in partnership with a safety technology company, BusPatrol. The program will place 375 cameras on school buses to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. “Keeping our school children safe, especially as they enter or exit the bus is a priority. It is the law for motorists to stop for school buses when the flashing red lights are on. Sadly, we have encountered drivers either who ignore the law or who are not paying attention. Either way, this program will raise awareness of the requirements of the law when it comes to school bus stops and ultimately improve the safety of students,” said Sheriff Berry.
In addition to this new initiative, it is important to know that Maryland law requires a driver of a motor vehicle must stop for a school vehicle (school bus) that is stopped and operating flashing red lights and remain stopped until the school vehicle resumes motion or deactivates the flashing lights. If a driver violates this law, and it is cited by a police officer, the penalty is a $570 fine and 3 points.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of schoolchildren who travel on our roadways in buses. These programs are working to improve school bus safety through education and enforcement.