Chesapeake Beach Woman Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication

On November 9, 2021, Deputy Durnbaugh of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for report of a disorderly subject.

A female subject, later identified as Jennifer Lorraine Woomer, 39 of Chesapeake Beach, was observed running into oncoming traffic, causing vehicles to slam on their brakes to prevent hitting her. According to witnesses, citizens observed Woomer huffing hazardous substances outside the Health Department, before she took off running.

EMS arrived on scene for evaluation and Woomer refused treatment.

Woomer was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, and CDS- Inhaling Harmful Substances.