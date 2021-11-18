Police in Charles County Recover Gun and Drugs During Traffic Stop

Driver Prohibited from Possession of Firearm Due to Previous Conviction

On November 15, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Teakwood Court in Waldorf for a citizen’s report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle, but before contact could be made, the driver fled with the headlights turned off. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued driving and operating the car without lights. As officers followed, the driver and occupant were observed throwing items out of the car. The driver drove to the area of Kaitlin Court and came to a stop in the cul-de-sac. The driver and occupant were then detained without incident.

Officers searched the car and the area where they observed the objects being thrown and recovered approximately 316 grams of suspected marijuana, oxycodone pills, a scale, grinder, and bags for packaging drug sales. In addition, a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was recovered.

Nicholas Ahmad Barnes, 23, of Waldorf, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, carrying a loaded firearm, and traffic citations.

The passenger, Joi Denise Greene, 21, of Waldorf, was charged with carrying a loaded handgun inside a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

On November 17, a judge released Barnes from the Charles County Detention Center on several conditions including obtaining electronic monitoring within 48 hours of release.

Greene was released on personal recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing.