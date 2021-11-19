Former Police Officer at the Department of Defense Given 1-Year of Probation and a Fine for Stealing from the Government

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms sentenced Anthony Lesane, age 56, of Fort Washington, Maryland, a former police officer at the Department of Defense, to one year of probation, and a $6,000 fine, for theft of government property, related to his overbilling the government for hours he had not worked.

Judge Simms also ordered Lesane to perform 100 hours of community service in the first nine months of his probation and pay restitution in the amount of $25,832.47, which Lesane paid today at his sentencing.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dillard of the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service – Mid-Atlantic Field Office.

According to Lesane’s plea agreement, from at least August 2016 through October 2019, Lesane, a police officer working for the Department of Defense at a facility in Prince George’s County, Maryland, falsely recorded work hours in his department’s time and attendance system that he had not worked. On most occasions, Lesane claimed to have worked overtime hours and on at least one occasion, Lesane claimed work hours while he was out of the country on vacation.

As a result of his fraudulent time and attendance entries, Lesane stole at least $25,832.47 by overbilling his employing agency.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron praised the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service for its work in the investigation and thanked the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for its assistance. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Baldwin, who prosecuted the case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit www.justice.gov/usao-md and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.