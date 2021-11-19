Police Investigating 19-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Town of University Park

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Town of University Park. The victim is 19-year-old Luis Miguel Utrera of Hyattsville.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers from the University Park Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street for the report of a shooting and vehicle crash.

Officers located the unresponsive victim in the driver seat of a car which had struck a tree. The victim was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive in this case.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the Town of University Park.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0053422.