St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, St. Mary’s County Government announces the following changes to operations:

All administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals Thursday, Nov. 25, or Friday, Nov. 26.

All St. Mary’s County Libraries will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.

All Department of Recreation and Parks facilities and programs, including museums and the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant, are closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. And will reopen for normal operating hours Friday, Nov. 26.

All St. Mary’s Transit (STS) operations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. STS will operate on a Saturday schedule for Friday, Nov. 26 and ADA will operate on the regular schedule. SSTAP will not operate Friday, Nov. 26; normal operations resume Monday, Nov. 29.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. They will reopen with regular hours for Friday, Nov. 26.

For additional information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.