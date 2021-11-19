Sabre Systems, Inc., Receives Veteran Employer Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Sabre Systems, Inc., was selected by the U.S. Department of Labor to receive the 2021 Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes an organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.

Sabre received recognition for its extensive veteran hiring initiatives, support programs to advance and develop veteran careers and having a substantial number of veteran employees with more than 25% of Sabre professionals having served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Sabre is passionate about supporting our veteran community and helping to ensure they have successful and meaningful careers after their military service.

“Receiving this award for the second time is a true reflection of a core value at Sabre, to support our Veterans and their families, said Sabre Chairman and CEO Phil Jaurigue. “We are proud to see our veterans thrive in their civilian careers, and we sincerely value the strengths they bring to our team.”

About Sabre Systems, Inc.

Sabre Systems, Inc., provides specialized technology solutions, services and mission expertise in the critical domains of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics; Digital Transformation; Cyber; Software Engineering, Systems Engineering and Integration; and C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) to meet domestic and national priorities. We deliver integrated solutions using emerging technologies to provide effective, agile and leading-edge results at the most efficient cost for our defense, federal and commercial customers. Sabre Systems, Inc., is a privately held, engineering and technology consulting services firm headquartered in the Philadelphia area, with offices in Manchester, N.J.; Lexington Park and Belcamp, Md. For more information, please visit www.sabresystems.com.

