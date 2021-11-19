St. Mary’s County Museums Hold Free Family Holiday Events and Special Exhibits During Holiday Season

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, which oversees St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Old Jail Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, presents the following special holiday events and exhibits.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m., Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents a Retro Holiday Family Open House, which kicks off the opening of the retro holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters with family activities, refreshments and more. Get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Admission is free.

The Retro Holiday Exhibit at Piney Point, daily from Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m., is a family friendly holiday exhibit inside the museum and visitors can tour the museum, lighthouse, and historic park. Admission is $7.00 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; children five and under free. The museum store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Enjoy the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. inside the museum with fun for the family, including kids’ activities, music, refreshments and much more. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbie’s and American Girl dolls, and more fun. Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items inside the Museum Store. Admission is free.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit, daily, Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m., where families can enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls like Barbie, American Girl and more, classic trains and other vintage toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. The cost for this exhibit is $3.00 adults, $2.00 seniors and military, $1.50 children, five and under are free. The museum store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



Nov. 28, 2021, is also Museum Store Sunday at all three museum sites at St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown. If you cannot make it to any shop during the month, you can shop at the online Friends Museum Store 24/7, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site/

At the stores and online, pick up the 2021 Friends Christmas ornament featuring the special edition Moll Dyer ornament. Each year, the Museum Store designs a new ornament as the Friends’ features collectible ornament. Also on offer is the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, Piney Point Lighthouse with Keepers Quarters, the Old Jail Museum and the Blackistone Lighthouse ornaments.

Finally, you can visit the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown during special hours for the holiday Leonardtown Frist Friday on Dec. 3, 2021, from noon to 7 p.m., or daily, noon to 4 p.m. Interested visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site. Complete your holiday shopping in the Museum Store where you can find a variety of unique gifts. Admission and shopping are free.

For more information about each event, check out each museum’s Facebook page or call the museums directly: Museums.StMarysMD.com.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets.