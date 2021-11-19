December Events at the Calvert County Marine Museum

Thursdays, Dec. 2 & Dec. 9 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Animals in Winter – Migration.

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Candy Cane Steam Bending Demonstration 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Come marvel as maritime educators demonstrate this woodworking technique to bend wood. While this method is customarily used for boat building, visitors will delight in watching as steam transforms a piece of wood into a holiday keepsake. Demonstrations will take place throughout the day. FREE with museum admission.

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Solomons Christmas Walk 6 – 9 p.m., The museum is open and FREE to the public. Enjoy musical entertainment, Santa, the Otter mascot, holiday crafts, and shopping in the Museum Store. Santa’s Coffee House will be open with complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, and holiday cookies. Museum members save 20% off in the Museum Store during the walk and all weekend.

Thursdays, Dec. 16, Dec. 23 & Dec. 30 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Animals in Winter – Migration.



10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Friday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed.

Monday, Dec. 27 – Winter Birds of the Chesapeake 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Chesapeake Bay becomes home to many waterfowl during the winter months. Check out a bird watching kit to use along the museum’s marsh walk and play a round or two of the bird migration game. Create a pine cone bird feeder to take home (limited, while supplies last). Activities are appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Chesapeake Oysters 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Winter is peak harvesting season for Crassostrea virginicia, the Eastern oyster. Programming will showcase “Rock E. Feller,” the museum’s giant oyster model and oystering boats in the museum collection. Create your own toy skipjack to take home (limited, while supplies last). Activities are appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Blizzards and Bones 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., At the close of the Miocene Epoch, regional waters began to cool as the world entered a new age. Discover which animals adapted to these changes and which faced extinction as you explore our Treasures from the Cliffs exhibit. Practice excavating a fossil (limited, while supplies last). Activities are appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Friday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The museum will be open for members only. The Museum Store will be open to all shoppers.

Friday, Dec. 31 – NOON Year’s Eve Party for Members Only! 10 a.m. – noon – We are excited to bring back this year’s Noon Year’s Eve Party. Make a party mask, confetti popper, and join the dance party with Bubbles the otter. Toast in the new year with sparkling ginger ale, fishy snacks, and a giant confetti blast at high noon. FREE for CMM members of all ages!

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 – New Year’s Day – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

