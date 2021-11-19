Vaccine Milestone: Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Surpasses 9 Million Vaccinations

November 19, 2021

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We have now administered our nine millionth vaccine as part of one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “The state has a robust network of providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine or a booster shot to anyone who needs one. We will continue to work to get those last remaining 0.6% of seniors and 12.3% of adults in our state vaccinated, and as we now work to get more of our school age children vaccinated.”

To date, Maryland has reported 9,028,641 vaccinations, including 779,438 booster shots.

  • 99.4% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 87.7% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, Maryland is reporting 74,257 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds—14.3% of the age group population.

State health officials strongly encourage eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot to maintain immunity. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available 7 days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).


