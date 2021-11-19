Vaccine Milestone: Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Surpasses 9 Million Vaccinations

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We have now administered our nine millionth vaccine as part of one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “The state has a robust network of providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine or a booster shot to anyone who needs one. We will continue to work to get those last remaining 0.6% of seniors and 12.3% of adults in our state vaccinated, and as we now work to get more of our school age children vaccinated.”

To date, Maryland has reported 9,028,641 vaccinations, including 779,438 booster shots.

99.4% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, Maryland is reporting 74,257 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds—14.3% of the age group population.

State health officials strongly encourage eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot to maintain immunity. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available 7 days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

