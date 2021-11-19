Sobriety Checkpoint to be Conducted in Charles County Today

November 19, 2021

The La Plata Police Department will be conducting a multi-jurisdictional Sobriety Checkpoint on November 19, 2021.

This initiative is made possible, in part, by grant funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

On average there are approximately 7,800 impaired (alcohol and/or drugs) driving crashes statewide, resulting in approximately 4,025 injuries and approximately 170 fatalities every year. If you do drink, you are simply asked to please not drive.

There is zero-tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. It’s not worth the risk…to your life or the life of another.

Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make informed decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

