Michelle Dorine Pilkerton, “Shelly”, 50, of California, MD, passed away on November 10, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Shelly was born on May 10, 1971 in Leonardtown, MD to Joseph and Lequita Pilkerton. She is survived by her one true love Ricky Pierotti, her three furry friends Bella, Shadow, and Muffin, her mom and dad (Winks & Tweet), and extended family. Shelly was preceded in death by her grandma Hattie, as well as her Nanny Jennie Pilkerton and Pop-Pop Buck Pilkerton, who raised her from a baby while her parents worked. Her Pop-Pop always played cards with her for hours when she was very small, and her Nanny always had cookies and milk waiting for her when she got off the school bus.

Shelly went to Town Creek Esperanza, and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1984. After graduation she worked at the Western Steer. Later, she worked at Mail America for Terry Roth. She loved to go on vacation to her favorite place, Cancun, Mexico. Her favorite food was Ricky’s Spaghetti; another favorite was Aunt Shelia’s Banana Pudding. She loved Jimmy and Patty’s blackberries, and could eat a quart in one sitting. After her health got so bad she looked forward to her visits from Frances Dicus, who brought her communion, as well as a wonderful pie. Shelly loved getting visits from Florida, her aunt Mary and daughter Cathy. They would stay at the kitchen table laughing so hard for hours. Their trips to Maryland were always so special. Shelly was a very caring person who leaves her family to mourn her passing, and to remember her beautiful smile, and rejoice the impact she had on everyone’s life.

Rest in peace, “pain free”, our beautiful daughter. Mom to Bella, Shadow, and Muffin. My true love Ricky.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will be private.

