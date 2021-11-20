Francis Leonard “L.T.” Tippett, 77, of Hollywood, MD passed away on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, MD. He was born on October 6, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD, and he was the son of the late Catherine Pilkerton Tippett and Webster Tippett. L.T. was the loving husband of the late Theresa Morgan Tippett, whom he married on September 10, 1966 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, and who preceded him in death on August 13, 2018. L.T. is survived by his children Vickie Tippett of Hollywood, MD, Karen Layman of Rostfaver Township, PA. Cathy Dean of Hollywood, MD, Melissa Tippett of Lexington Park, MD, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

L.T. was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and attended St. John’s School. He was a head plumber for the federal government.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Morganza, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Layman, David Himes, Jamie Tippett, Richard Layman, Jr, Logan Himes, and Timmy Berry.