Joseph “Cecil” Dorsey, 84, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on November 15, 2021 in Silver Spring, MD. Born on May 27, 1937 in Dentsville, MD, he was the son of the late Carrie Hicks Dorsey and the late Rubin Dorsey. Cecil was the loving husband of Mary Ellen Dorsey, whom he married on June 9, 1978 in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Chaptico, MD. Cecil is survived by his children Darrell Countiss (Melissa) of Lusby, MD and Tony Countiss of Charlotte Hall, MD, his siblings Glady Barnes of Capitol Heights, MD, Annie Spears of Baltimore, MD, Lillie House of Baltimore, MD, and Catherine Robinson (John) of La Plata, MD, as well as seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his siblings Mary Agnes Cole. John “Bubba” Dorsey, Sarah Gross, Joseph S. “Boy” Dorsey, Alfred “Joe Louis” Dorsey, Helen Washington, and Arthur Dorsey.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Countiss, David Thomas, Wayne Gross, Dwain Countiss, Charles Countiss, and Wayne Dorsey.

